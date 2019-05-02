Businesses owners in the Village of East Davenport are cautiously optimistic about escaping the flood unscathed, even as city officials said Wednesday the neighborhood could be the next to go underwater.
Five Star Salon Spa owner Dustin Roelle said clients are still showing up for appointments. "They're having difficulty getting here and issues with timing," he said. "Fortunately for us, we deal less with the drive-by traffic for our customers."
Roelle has two sump pumps in action, "but there's as much water coming in as is going out."
Studio Arris owner Eric Ehlers said his customers have been confused about where to park. "We've been dealing with that and a bit of a guessing game with the water, especially down here at the level we're at. We've got some drainage issue kind of taken care of," Ehlers said; Studio Arris is on the first level of the Village Marketplace.
Ehlers has been here for nine years and says he's never seen anything like it. The owner of the building has been giving him updates.
Hope's Bridal had to move some of its merchandise to an upstairs office, including the prom dresses, co-manager Amanda Valdivia said. "We haven't gotten any water down there yet, but we no longer have anything down there," she said. "We had a couple of girls in yesterday. We still have them across the hall so they can go look. It's not as organized as normal, but they're still there."
With parts of the city underwater for so long, and traffic detoured around the Village, business has slowed a tad, some shop owners said.
"Hopefully when the waters go down and things start to look up we'll get a lot of customers," Escape Goat Soaps owner Matt McClanahan said. "But right now I just think people are a little on edge because they built a wall out there."
The same HESCO barriers erected to prevent downtown flooding are also protecting the Village. The neighborhood is hoping they hold better than the ones that failed downtown.
Baked Beer and Bread Company manager Selby Leblanc says they've talked about a worst-case scenario if the barrier breaks though.
Davenport Public Works Director Nicole Gleason says there's a good chance the barriers will hold, because "water is creeping in so slowly" and there hasn't been the kind of sustained water pressure against the barriers that triggered the downtown disaster.
"I wouldn't foresee anything catastrophic happening there," she said. City officials are monitoring the barriers.
Finance Director Brandon Wright said people need to have a heightened sense of awareness. "We want to make sure that everyone who's in an area like that is just generally aware of and has a heightened level of awareness there."
In some respects, though, it's business as usual: One city employee wasn't working on flooding but was putting up a temporary no-parking sign in preparation for this Saturday's Village in Bloom festival.
