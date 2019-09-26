MUSCATINE – Muscatine Community College sophomore Fiona Juniku slipped on a pair of goggles wired to a nearby computer and was immediately transported into an entirely different world.
Gone, at least to her perception, was the small lab room she and her friends were in only seconds before. Now an expansive field spread out in all directions as far as she could see. It was her job to fill this field with whatever she felt belonged in the ecosystem. Using two hand controllers, she began examining the options she had to create an ecosystem right before her eyes.
“It’s kind of trippy until you get to know how it works,” Juniku said, still reeling from the journey. “When you put the headset on, the first thing you see is just black around you and you don’t know where you are. Once you calm down you can do so much.”
The project to create an environment was part of her environmental science class. Now, instead of having to rely on simply a sketch pad or other such mediums to create a unique environment, the students have the aid of the college’s virtual reality (VR) lab to help them create a three-dimensional image of whatever is assigned. Using a set of goggles, a computer creates a simulated environment the students can interact with using controllers. While commonly used for gaming, the college uses four VR sets as an educational tool to allow students access to areas they otherwise could never go — such as a star field or the inside of a human heart.
Juniku feels, as a student, the immersive experience is a great teaching tool, saying the simulation requires her to take things she learned in theory and to put it into practice.
“We were looking to add some technology to the teaching environment,” Physics and physical science instructor Ken Johnson said of the VR sets. “We settled on a more immersive system. Some people just use images on smart phones and we decided we wanted to go more in depth.”
Johnson said plenty of software is available for use in biology, chemistry, environmental studies and other sciences. As a teacher, he feels the more students interact with something, the more they learn about it. It doesn’t hurt that they think it is fun as they put all the pieces of their lessons together.
Jeremy Pickard, dean of instruction, said the college wanted to remodel some old science labs and was looking for a way to take the college’s science program to the next level. It was determined a virtual environment would be beneficial to students. The sets were installed in January.
“We felt like we could do so much more in a virtual environment,” he said.
Each of the VR sets cost about $5,000. Pickard said the benefit is helping students with completion of their classes which leads to the earning of the credential they seek. He admits measuring return on investment for the sets is difficult. Johnson commented that one model used in science class can cost hundreds of dollars. He said with the VR sets, the models are no longer needed.
As VR is a relatively new technology, Pickard commented that the teachers in the college are only just beginning to learn to use the set and integrate it into their curriculum. He feels the sets will be used to a greater degree with a larger number of classes in the future.
“I don’t know how we will maximize its potential,” he said. “I think we are still on the front end of that.”
