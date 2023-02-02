When it comes to virtual reality gaming, the number-one rule is to never lean on the surfaces you see in-game.

Michael Elliott, owner of Virtual Ventures, reminds customers of this every time they stop by to step into a digital escape room or zombie apocalypse survival game, but he’s still had to turn off a virtual basketball arcade machine after people kept stumbling while trying to lean on the machine that wasn’t really there.

“The thing about that is, because it’s full immersion, your brain kind of plays a trick on you that you start believing that everything’s real,” Elliott said. “I always have to warn people — do not lean on anything, like a wall or a counter, because you will fall.”

Just over six months into opening a brick-and-mortar location, Elliott said Virtual Ventures has grown popular more quickly than he expected.

Open 5-10 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday-Sunday by appointment at 1730 Wilkes Ave., Davenport, Virtual Ventures offers escape rooms, laser tag, survival games and more, all through virtual reality.

Times can be booked on the Virtual Ventures website and over the phone.

After arriving for their time and going through a safety tutorial with Elliott, customers will head into the “arena” — an empty room in the space designed to allow the virtual reality software to read where people are in the room and game as they’re playing. They then don a headset and hand controllers and head off to find clues, escape zombies or defend their objective.

Elliott said he hopes to switch from controllers to more clothing-based gear in the future, like gloves. He’d also like to add equipment for legs, as right now players have none in the virtual reality.

The escape rooms and Hero Zone software games have been the most popular among young people and adults so far, Elliott said.

“We have escape room enthusiasts that will … drive up to two hours just to try out our escape rooms and stuff,” Elliott said.

Virtual Ventures began as a mobile unit, taking equipment and a tent setup to parties and events when booked by customers. It was apparent that a permanent space would help in growing the business when people kept seeing them out and about and asking where they were located, Elliott said.

The virtual reality game center was one of the first to move into the recently-renovated former Johnson Elementary School building in May 2022, and it took him, his wife Jessica Elliott, friends and volunteers six weeks to make the space perfect for those hoping to play in a digital space.

“Everybody kept asking us where we’re at, so I said, ‘Well, let’s just open up a place,’” Elliott said.

Elliott still operates the mobile unit for conventions and shows and private parties if requested, but the bulk of the business is now stationary.

Having grown up and attended school on the west side of Davenport, and as a west side resident now, Elliott said he’s happy to have brought business to the area. Local customers tell him that they like its location too.

“I’ve kind of been a west-ender for a long time, and it’s kind of nice to bring something here to the west, end because everything’s always far, far away and there’s nothing over here,” Elliott said.