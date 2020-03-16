Virus fears cut into Quad-Cities fish fry crowd

Volunteer Randy McIntyre dips fish into batter in the kitchen of St. Alphonsus Church during a Friday night fish fry in Davenport in 2017. Because of concerns about the COVID-19 virus, future fish fries at St. Al's have been canceled for this season.
Warnings about spread of the COVID-19 virus reduced the crowd at last Friday's fish fry at Davenport's St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, but distributors took back at full credit all unopened boxes of food, church member Merle Vastine said.
The dining total on March 13 was 593 people, compared with an average of about 900. That left 300 to 400 pounds of still-frozen fish left over, along with frozen french fries and onion rings and untapped kegs of beer, all of which church members were able to return, he said.
Opened items such as cole slaw and pickles were donated to the Knights of Columbus, he said.
The Lenten fish fries are the church's biggest fundraiser, something it depends on for its general maintenance fund.
To make up the difference — just three of the typical six fish fries were held this year, with the remainder canceled — organizers hope to schedule makeup events in the fall, Vastine said.
"I think people will support it," he said.
The church at 2618 Boies Ave. has been holding the fish fries since 1982, packing the school cafeteria to such an extent that finding seats for more than two people together can often be a challenge.