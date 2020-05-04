Virus response not political, Iowa Gov. Reynolds says

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As she directs the state’s response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says her compass is informed by data and the advice of public health experts in her administration and the federal government — not political calculations.

Reynolds offered that assertion Monday during her daily briefing on the state’s pandemic response efforts, shortly after she participated in a media conference call hosted by a pair of conservative economic think tanks and featuring fellow Republican governors who have started lessening virus mitigation requirements in their states.

“This isn’t political, and it shouldn’t be for anybody. And I don’t believe it is,” Reynolds said Monday during her state briefing. “It’s about trying to do the right thing in an unprecedented time to really manage the health and well-being of Iowans and their livelihood.”

The conference call was hosted by the conservative think tanks FreedomWorks and the Committee to Unleash Prosperity. The latter was founded by former Republican presidential candidate Steve Forbes; Art Laffer, a former economic advisor to Republican President Ronald Reagan; and Stephen Moore, whom Trump proposed for a Federal Reserve Board seat, but later pulled the nomination. He is member of Republican President Donald Trump’s task force to reopen the U.S. economy.