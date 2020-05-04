Virus response not political, Iowa Gov. Reynolds says

As she directs the state’s response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says her compass is informed by data and the advice of public health experts in her administration and the federal government — not political calculations.
Reynolds offered that assertion Monday during her daily briefing on the state’s pandemic response efforts, shortly after she participated in a media conference call hosted by a pair of conservative economic think tanks and featuring fellow Republican governors who have started lessening virus mitigation requirements in their states.
“This isn’t political, and it shouldn’t be for anybody. And I don’t believe it is,” Reynolds said Monday during her state briefing. “It’s about trying to do the right thing in an unprecedented time to really manage the health and well-being of Iowans and their livelihood.”
The conference call was hosted by the conservative think tanks FreedomWorks and the Committee to Unleash Prosperity. The latter was founded by former Republican presidential candidate Steve Forbes; Art Laffer, a former economic advisor to Republican President Ronald Reagan; and Stephen Moore, whom Trump proposed for a Federal Reserve Board seat, but later pulled the nomination. He is member of Republican President Donald Trump’s task force to reopen the U.S. economy.
The groups on Monday published a report that graded governors for how they have reopened their state’s economies amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The report gave eight of its nine ‘A’ grades to Republicans — including Reynolds — and 18 of its 20 ‘D’ and ‘F’ grades to Democrats, including the governors of New York and Washington, two of the states hit hardest by the virus.
Reynolds has lessened some mitigation requirements in 77 of Iowa’s 99 counties where the virus has not been as widespread.
“This isn’t political. That’s one of the reasons I’ve been able to stand here every day and talk to Iowans about making decisions based on data and metrics, based on the expertise that I have working for the citizens of Iowa (in state and local public health departments),” Reynolds said during the state briefing, which was held at the State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Dodge in Johnston.
Reynolds also said Monday that the decisions she has made in an effort to limit the virus’ spread, including to cancel the remainder of the school year and order many business partially or entirely closed, have been the hardest she has made during her four years as governor.
“Were going to continue to make decisions based on great recommendations from a group of experts that I feel very confident in the information that they’re providing me,” Reynolds said.
Virus-related hospitalizations continue to increase in Iowa: the state public health department on Monday reported 389 hospitalizations, the highest single-day total since the state began reporting the numbers on April 13.
Of those hospitalizations, 91 percent were reported in the hardest-hit areas of the state: eastern and central Iowa plus Woodbury County, according to state data.
One lighter-hit region, however, in north central Iowa, moved from a 5 to a 7 on the administration’s 0-to-12 scale of the severity of the virus’ spread and impact. The scale guides some of their policy-making decisions.
The state also confirmed 534 new cases of the virus across the state; that number has generally increased over the past week as the state’s testing efforts have ramped up.
And the state confirmed four additional deaths as a result of COVID-19; that is the lowest single-day total in nearly two weeks.
Also on Monday, Reynolds defended her administration’s decision to not separately report results from a new statewide testing program.
Iowa’s newly expanded virus testing program was based on a program implemented by the same private health care company in Utah. A news report suggested the Utah program was producing test results that showed positive cases at less than half the rate of other testing programs in that state.
There is no way to compare results from the program in Iowa to other testing here, because the state does not report those results separately.
Reynolds and state public health deputy director Sarah Reisetter said Monday there is no need to publish the results separately because the tests are being validated by experts at the state hygienic lab at the University of Iowa.
“I’ve spoken personally with (lab director Dr. Mike Pentella), he’s not going to run (testing) equipment if he doesn’t have confidence in the equipment and its performance,” Reisetter said. “So there would be no reason to separate out TestIowa results separate from any other test results because the TestIowa equipment is going through the exact same kind of validation that all of the other tests that are happening have done. So we’ll just continue to report positive test results regardless of the source as one positive number.”
Reynolds also said a backlog of tests that accumulated over this past week as testing ramped up should be cleared Monday.
