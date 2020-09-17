Voting absentee in 2020? Here's how track your ballot and returns

Scott County voters can track their absentee ballot request and watch real-time results by precinct of the number of ballots requested that have been returned.
"We knew we were going to have an accelerated election, meaning we were going to have a lot of interested people," Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz said. "So we kind of figured that we were going to have to be looking at early voting and what that meant as far as how many people would be voting. That in mind, we started working in January with the Scott County GIS Department trying to figure out how to get a model on our website ... so people could be more participatory in the election as far as early voting."
What they came up with is a new online tool to track the number of absentee ballots requested and returned on a daily basis, by precinct, political party and age group.
As of Thursday, the auditor's office had received 30,250 absentee ballot requesst. More than half were requested by voters 61 years or older.
Democrats requested 16,840 absentee ballots to Republicans 7,381, according to the auditor's website.
"That will tell me how to staff that precinct," Moritz said. "So as we get closer to the election it will help me to be better accountable with taxpayers' dollars in regards to how many people I have to hire to facilitate what I need. ... And I think it's important for public to be able to access this information to understand some of the decision making that goes into an election."
Voters can also track the status of their absentee ballot request from the auditor's website via a portal through the Iowa Secretary of State's Office portal. And, starting Oct. 5, when ballots will begin to be mailed, voters can track their ballot — when it was mailed out and when it was received by the county elections office.
Moritz reminded voters only need to submit one absentee ballot request, even though they may receive multiple requests forms in the mail.
Ballots will be mailed beginning Oct. 5. Voters should expect their ballot in the mail either later that week or early the following week, Moritz said.
The last day to request an absentee ballot to be mailed is 5 p.m. Oct. 24. The deadline to return a ballot is 9 p.m. in the auditor's office, but must be postmarked Nov. 2 or sooner if mailed.
President Donald Trump has repeatedly stoked unfounded fears about voting by mail.
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate on announced a partnership with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to conduct election preparedness exercises for Iowa counties on Thursday.
County auditors, IT administrators and emergency management coordinators participated in tabletop exercise, intended to test each county’s incident response plan for the 2020 general election, according to a press release.
More than 100 county and state officials participated in the exercise, tackling simulations of various scenarios that could impact voter confidence and the integrity of elections, according to the Secretary of State's Office.
"This was an important exercise to help counties identify best practices and areas for improvement," Pate said in a statement. "Election cybersecurity requires a team effort, and we all have to be united on that team, at the county, state and federal levels."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.