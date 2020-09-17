Voting absentee in 2020? Here's how track your ballot and returns

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Scott County voters can track their absentee ballot request and watch real-time results by precinct of the number of ballots requested that have been returned.

"We knew we were going to have an accelerated election, meaning we were going to have a lot of interested people," Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz said. "So we kind of figured that we were going to have to be looking at early voting and what that meant as far as how many people would be voting. That in mind, we started working in January with the Scott County GIS Department trying to figure out how to get a model on our website ... so people could be more participatory in the election as far as early voting."

What they came up with is a new online tool to track the number of absentee ballots requested and returned on a daily basis, by precinct, political party and age group.

As of Thursday, the auditor's office had received 30,250 absentee ballot requesst. More than half were requested by voters 61 years or older.

Democrats requested 16,840 absentee ballots to Republicans 7,381, according to the auditor's website.