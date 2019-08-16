Wapello city officials assured a group of residents their complaints over substandard and dangerous buildings and other issues near their homes were being targeted for enforcement by the city.
During Thursday's city council meeting, Chris and Melinda Maine, 247 S. Cedar, said the neighbors have been patient in dealing with conditions at the PAWA Trailer Court, 350 Highway 61 South, but their tolerance had run out.
“Basically (we) are here to ask the council to help,” Chris Maine told the council, explaining others in the neighborhood shared their frustration.
He said several lots in the trailer court, which is owned by a limited liability corporation created by Jaime Benitez and apparently headquartered at 3413 Mulberry, Muscatine, had several nuisances and other problems.
“Some of these problems, if you don’t know, are unmowed lawns, tall weeds, trash, renting of obviously unsafe trailers, burning illegally, loud music, fireworks going off all hours of the night,” he ran down the list.
He also said there had been recent arrests of trailer park residents for drug related activities and thefts.
“Basically the guy that owns this doesn’t live in our community and we feel he doesn’t really care,” Chris Maine said.
Melinda Maine agreed and said continued calls to police was not resolving the problem.
“I’m still having to call (Wapello Police Chief) Brandon (Marquardt) two or three times a week (and) it’s getting old,” she said.
Mayor Shawn Maine said the city had started the process for cleaning up the trailer park.
“The wheels do seem to turn slow sometimes, but they are turning,” he said, explaining he and Marquardt, who is on vacation, had been working for the past several days on solutions and had inspected the units in the park.
According to the mayor, several of the trailers had been posted as uninhabitable, and if they remain occupied when Marquardt returns to work on Monday, they could face charges.
Mayor Maine said the uninhabitable trailers must be removed and Marquardt added because of current fire regulations on spacings, they could not be replaced.
“We allowed one trailer to be repaired,” Marquardt said.
Meanwhile others at the meeting complained about campers and other vehicles being parked in driveways for long periods without being moved and other problems.
Mayor Maine said Marquardt had obtained an ordinance from Scottsdale, Arizona, dealing with front yard parking and he would be rewrite it and present it to the council.
Buildings at 608 Isett and 403 S. 2nd Street also had come under scrutiny and owners would be required to make repairs or possibly face dangerous building charges, officials indicated.
In other action, the council agreed to install a speed limit sign at the city limits on J Avenue and add a speed bump to the driveway into the Southend Park in an effort to curtail speeding in the area.
Councilor Charles Wagg had initially proposed adding a stop sign in the area, but dropped that request after councilorr Eric Small and others suggested the alternatives.
In final action, Maine said he would meet Sept. 12 with representatives of Brothers Market, Clive, to discuss the possibility of the company opening a grocery store in the community.
Wapello has been without a grocery store since November when the local Jack and Jill Store closed its doors. Maine indicated he would review a recent market study with the company representatives.
