Warm today with storms overnight, Wednesday

A cold front will move across Iowa today, bringing a chance of strong to severe thunderstorms according to the National Weather Service. Until then, we expect warm conditions with scattered clouds with highs in the upper 80's. Heavy rain, lightning, and strong winds will be possible in the strongest storms. Additional storms with heavy rain are expected during the overnight hours in southeast Iowa, northeast Missouri, and west central Illinois. Humid conditions will return this weekend, with afternoon heat index readings over 100 degrees likely.

Here is the rest of the NWS forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Sunday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 90.