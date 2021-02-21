Warmer temps and sunny skies forecast for the week

After a day of clouds, some snow and some rain, Quad-City residents will have a week of near normal temperatures and sunny skies to help chase away the winter blues.

Monday’s high is expected to reach 36 degrees under sunny skies while Tuesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and a high in the lower 40s. For the rest of the week through Sunday there, is only day where the high is not expected to be above freezing and that is Thursday with a forecasted high of 31.

Forecasts for Friday, Saturday and Sunday call for sunny skies with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

“I’m excited about the sun,” said Meteorologist Timothy Gunkel of the National Weather Service, Davenport. “The sun, the warmer temperatures, oh it’s going to be so nice.”

That sun and warmer temps will mean some melting of the snow pack in the region.

“We should see some melting,” Gunkel said. “The real pain will be getting at that initial layer of ice we got in December and early January; that will put up a fight for some time. But we should see some decent melting this week for whatever is on top of that.”