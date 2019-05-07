"That's a lot of water," Samantha Heilig, public affairs officer for the Corps, said.

When the Mississippi River crested at 22.7 feet on Thursday at Lock & Dam 15 in Rock Island, it was flowing at an estimated rate of 123.4 million gallons per minute, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island.

Nahant Marsh joins Mississippi River

As of Monday, the Mississippi River and Davenport's Nahant Marsh were one watery entity.

Water from the Mississippi begins to backflow into Nahant when the river reaches 12 feet and, as of Monday, flood waters were covering nearly 99 percent of the 305-acre nature preserve, fully rejoining the river, Brain Ritter, executive director of the Nahant Marsh Education Center, said.

The deepest part of the marsh is typically three feet deep; with the flood it is now over 13 feet deep, he said.

The education center building is protected by a sandbag barrier.

"As of today, we have had 280 days at or above flood stage this decade," Ritter said in a written news release.

"Wetlands are a natural way to deal with flooding; they can help to absorb and filter water and serve as a release valve for the river when it swells.

"Had Nahant Marsh not been filled, billions of gallons of water would be forced down river, making flooding worse for other towns.

"As the amount of flooding on our rivers continues to increase, we need to look at all options for mitigating these disasters. Returning wetlands to certain areas of the Upper Midwest landscape would not only help slow future flood events, but would have the co-benefits of improving water quality, providing wildlife habitat and creating new recreational opportunities."