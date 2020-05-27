Washington Jr. High to get $2.1M upgrade

“The plans they drew up here are fantastic,” Rockwell said. “I think they did great with the process. I’m excited to get it going.”

Rockwell said he knows several other schools may have overcrowded cafeterias, but that doesn’t mean the district should hold off on moving forward with a plan that would make a tremendous impact for Washington students.

Superintendent Reginald Lawrence said the school’s current layout has 500 kids entering the building through two doors. He said that flow problem alone is a safety concern. Lawrence said there has been some talk about whether the district should invest in constructing a new building and combining its two junior highs.

Lawrence said this plan allows the district to “use our current space and use it in a more effective and efficient way. This gives us an opportunity to do that.”

Lawrence highlighted the larger lunchroom and the expanded space for nursing so more services can be provided to students. He said the district also needs to pay attention to the improved curb appeal the design offers, which he said will allow it to remain competitive.

Washington principal Kristin Allen said she is extremely thankful and appreciative to see this long-awaited project advance.