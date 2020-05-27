Washington Jr. High to get $2.1M upgrade

Rock Island-Milan school board members got a glimpse of the $2.1 million planned addition for Washington Junior High School in Rock Island. The work is supposed to increase flow and space for students while also increasing security.
School board members took no action Tuesday on the information presented by Jeff Sandberg of Legat Architects Inc. The meeting was held remotely because of COVID-19.
Sandberg told board members Legat is nearing the end of the schematic design process, with plans to bid out the project in late fall or early winter. Construction could start in spring of 2021 and be completed by August 2021.
The design calls for adding 3,500 square feet of main office and commons space and renovating 2,000 square feet of existing office space and 2,700 square feet of commons space.
Top priorities include creating a secure entrance, expanding cafeteria space to reduce overcrowding and providing a better flow for the building.
Board member Terell Williams said he was a bit surprised about the presentation, stating previously the board had discussed a couple different approaches. One of those, he said, was limiting the scope of the project to creating a secure entry and a few other changes.
Board member Dave Rockwell said he commended Legat’s design plans for addressing a multitude of flow and overcrowding concerns that pose challenges at Washington.
“The plans they drew up here are fantastic,” Rockwell said. “I think they did great with the process. I’m excited to get it going.”
Rockwell said he knows several other schools may have overcrowded cafeterias, but that doesn’t mean the district should hold off on moving forward with a plan that would make a tremendous impact for Washington students.
Superintendent Reginald Lawrence said the school’s current layout has 500 kids entering the building through two doors. He said that flow problem alone is a safety concern. Lawrence said there has been some talk about whether the district should invest in constructing a new building and combining its two junior highs.
Lawrence said this plan allows the district to “use our current space and use it in a more effective and efficient way. This gives us an opportunity to do that.”
Lawrence highlighted the larger lunchroom and the expanded space for nursing so more services can be provided to students. He said the district also needs to pay attention to the improved curb appeal the design offers, which he said will allow it to remain competitive.
Washington principal Kristin Allen said she is extremely thankful and appreciative to see this long-awaited project advance.
Board members Tuesday also discussed the virtual graduation ceremony planned for noon Saturday. The event will be broadcast on the district’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/RIMSD41, and on the district’s website, www.rimsd41.org.
The event is taking place on the same date in-person convocation was planned for. The district also has Aug. 2 reserved at the TaxSlayer Center for an in-person graduation ceremony if public gatherings are permitted at that time.
Additionally, at 2 p.m. Friday, seniors are invited to attend a virtual graduation procession on the southeast lawn of the high school. Further detail on that event is available on the district’s website.
In other business Tuesday, board members:
— Approved paying $179,904.92 to B&B Masonry, Davenport, for the Denkmann Elementary exterior wall surface restoration. The work is slated for summer 2020 completion and is funded through 1% sales tax revenue.
— Voted to approve the contract renewal for E-Rate MediaCom Dedicated Internet Access and Transparent LAN Service at a cost of $438,000. The district’s portion after federal reimbursement is $43,800. Williams voted against this action.
— Heard from board member Tiffany Stoner-Harris, who requested the board create an equity policy. Lawrence said he believed the district had strong contacts in the area who could assist with the plan and Rockwell recommended an equity presentation available from the Illinois State Board of Education.
