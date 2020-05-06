Watch now: Final arch pieces raised, Iowa-bound opening again delayed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The final pieces of the arch for the new Iowa-bound I-74 bridge have been raised, but the opening of the span is again being delayed.

Two pre-connected segments that form the upper-most "keystone" of the arch were raised by crane around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Though the last pieces are in place, they likely are days away from being freed from the crane that raised them.

“It looks close, but there are thousands of bolts to go,” said Danielle Alvarez, project manager for the Iowa DOT. “Once the crane is moved, the arches will be free standing, and the temporary-support system will be removed.”

While the near-completion is good news, the fact it took until early May is having an impact on the overall timeline for getting the Iowa-bound span open, Alvarez said.

Already a year behind schedule, westbound was expected to open to traffic in the second half of this year. Delays in completing the arch now are pushing that timeline to the end of the year, she said.

Dozens of spectators came and went along the bike path in Bettendorf Wednesday morning to see the historic completion of the basket-handle design arch.