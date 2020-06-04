WATCH NOW: Peaceful protest for racial justice draws hundreds to Davenport park

“I know as a female it’s hard for me to go to a gas station by myself. I can only imagine what that would be like for a person of color.

“The people we elect need to stand up and finally take notice. It’s really disturbing to see that we are so set back right now.”

Ben and Jen Schrempf brought their children, Bri 9, and Maddie, 11.

“We’re here to listen to the black community," Ben Schrempf said. "What happened is obviously unfortunate and unacceptable and it’s been happening for way too long and my wife, being a teacher in Rock Island, a lot of her kids are minorities and their friends are African American as well and the idea that it could be any one of them going through the same thing brings us to tears.

“So we want to see change, and we know that the police in the Quad-Cities do a good job, but we still want to see change around the country and go from there.”

Jen Schrempf, who teaches fifth grade, said systemic change in the government is needed, including the abandonment of archaic laws.