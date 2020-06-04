WATCH NOW: Peaceful protest for racial justice draws hundreds to Davenport park

All lives matter, yes.
Hundreds of people in a Davenport park appeared by their applause Thursday to agree that, indeed, all lives matter.
But the protesters' cheers erupted again when it was said that it is black lives in peril.
"We understand that all lives matter," Dwayne Hodges told the crowd that gathered at Vander Veer Botanical Park for a Black Lives Matter protest. "But right now, it's about black lives."
It is well-known by now that one black life in particular has reawakened much of the country to the long-proclaimed problem of police brutality against people of color.
At least 600 people chanted his name over and over: George Floyd.
They chanted some of his final words as he was pinned down by a white police officer in Minneapolis, "I can't breathe."
And they vowed to do whatever they can to help put an end to the racist and reckless treatment of black and brown people by some in authority.
Hodges, of Quad-Cities Interfaith, urged the crowd to help keep the peace. He suggested that "five or 10" people could "shut down" any signs of trouble, but the advice was unneeded.
While more than 1,000 protesters were expected, the crowd was estimated between 600 and 700 people, most of them crammed under shade trees along Lombard Street on the south end of the park.
Many, if not most, wore masks to protect against the still-active coronavirus that gripped the nation's attention until the death of George Floyd demanded attention, too.
About a half hour into the 5 p.m. gathering, nearly everyone in the park knelt on one knee. The gesture is perhaps best known for stirring considerable controversy when quarterback-turned-activist Colin Kaepernick took a knee during the playing of the U.S. national anthem at the start of NFL games.
The gesture that was intended as a protest against police brutality cost the former San Francisco 49er his career, but it has been widely duplicated by those moved to protest over the death of George Floyd.
Among those kneeling at Thursday's protest were police chiefs Paul Sikorski, Davenport, Keith Kimball, Bettendorf, and Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane. They were joined at the Vander Veer fountain by Davenport Mayor Mike Matson.
While several people were scheduled to speak at the protest, at least two did so spontaneously.
One man said he is a 2010 graduate of Davenport Central High School who moved out of the area. He described being stopped by police, walking backward with his hands in the air on a crooked sidewalk, fearing what would happen if he lost his balance.
Another remark seemed to resonate with everyone in the crowd.
Referring to the violent riots late Sunday and early Monday in Davenport, the young man said, "The fear you felt that night — that's what it's like every night for black people."
At least half of the protesters appeared to be white people, including a tall man with a sign that read, "White Silence is Violence."
As Hodges brought the crowd to more chanting of "George Floyd" and "I can't breathe," the white man accepted a bottle of water from a black woman in an "Everything Hurts" T-shirt.
Behind them, the Central High graduate continued into the microphone, "We fought in every American war. This is our home, too."
Protesters have their say
Aimee Ford, 44, of Rock Island, attended Thursday's Black Lives Matter protest with her son, Brody, 17.
“It’s important to stand up for other people,” she said. “It is important as a female to stand up for other people, because it wasn’t that long ago, and it’s still very hard being female, that someone stood up for me. If I’m not willing to do my part to stand up for other people, then what’s the point?
“I don’t understand how people don’t understand. I’m a very empathetic human being, and I see the struggle all the time with people of color and the things that they have to go through, because I have a wide net of people that I know, and I see it all the time and it’s not fair.
“I know as a female it’s hard for me to go to a gas station by myself. I can only imagine what that would be like for a person of color.
“The people we elect need to stand up and finally take notice. It’s really disturbing to see that we are so set back right now.”
Ben and Jen Schrempf brought their children, Bri 9, and Maddie, 11.
“We’re here to listen to the black community," Ben Schrempf said. "What happened is obviously unfortunate and unacceptable and it’s been happening for way too long and my wife, being a teacher in Rock Island, a lot of her kids are minorities and their friends are African American as well and the idea that it could be any one of them going through the same thing brings us to tears.
“So we want to see change, and we know that the police in the Quad-Cities do a good job, but we still want to see change around the country and go from there.”
Jen Schrempf, who teaches fifth grade, said systemic change in the government is needed, including the abandonment of archaic laws.
“I’m reading the book, ‘Just Mercy’ and up until the 2000s in some of the states, they were not allowed to inter-racially marry. One in three kids are going to experience racism that are African American. The statistics are astounding right now, and they’re horrifying to be honest with you.
“It could be one of my students or one of their friends. That literally just tears me inside. White people need to step up and listen and then we need to be a helper. We’re not the leaders. We need to be the helpers to the leaders.”
Davenport Alderman Patrick Peacock, 7th Ward, wore a T-shirt with an image of American social reformer, abolitionist and statesman Frederick Douglass. A student of history, Peacock said the shirt says a lot and people need to do their research.
“I’m still black. I’m still impacted. I want to show solidarity for the movement," Peacock said. “I was born and raised on the south side of Chicago, and I was a victim of racism, racial profiling. I got it a lot.
"Most people want to talk about police brutality, but I truly believe it’s about much more than police brutality. It’s about the disparities in healthcare, education, income and employment. There are so many things impacting the African American community. I think the death of George Floyd was a spark for the fuel.
“Until the original sin is talked about, until we talk about systematic racism, we’re going to continue to have these protests.
“But I’m here to challenge the next generation to think about the next step,” the alderman continued. “People need to go to City Hall and become involved in local government. They need to attend school board meetings. These are places where the community’s voice can be heard.
“If they come here on Thursday and then don’t show up at the council meetings on Wednesday, that’s a huge disconnect. You have to be an active citizen.”
Former Davenport Mayor Bill Gluba marched with Martin Luther King Jr. on August 28, 1963. He listened to Thursday's speeches from a nearby park bench.
“It’s a paradox," he said. "We’ve made great strides, no doubt about it.
“It was about jobs and justice. Affirmative Action put people into jobs and universities. There are black reporters, black cops, black business executives, black professors.
“But because we’ve got more people, we’re falling further behind. It’s really poverty and the gap has gotten wider, wider, worse. These kids aren’t born to break into buildings and riot. They’re a product of their environment. We as a society have failed across the board.
“We’ve made some progress but, overall, we’ve failed this generation.
"But I see some hope," Gluba said. "It’s a lifelong commitment to justice and decency and fairness, and we don’t practice it enough. I hope these young people will make it a commitment for the rest of their lives.”
