Watch now: Police seeking to disperse gatherings across Quad-Cities

Police on Sunday night and early Monday raced from shopping center to shopping center in the Quad-Cities, trying to break up crowds gathered in response to protests across the nation.
A large crowd had gathered about 10:45 p.m. in the area of Northpark Mall, and people, mostly in vehicles, were shouting at officers.
One gathering was dispersed in the area of the Olive Garden at Northpark Mall, and then police were dispatched to Dick’s Sporting Goods, 5511 Elmore Ave., for a report of broken glass. A gathering grew in the area of Hobby Lobby, while more officers arrived.
Later, groups of people headed to Walmart on Elmore Avenue, back to Northpark Mall and later to the Walmart on West Kimberly Road, where scanner traffic reported a gunshot victim. Officers also spent part of the evening in the parking lot at the Village Shopping Center, 902 W. Kimberly Road.
Streets were filled with traffic, often bumper-to-bumper, with drivers and passengers sometimes yelling and honking at other people. At the Five Points traffic light in Davenport, a police squad with emergency lights was greeted with car horns and the shout of "---- you!"
Some vehicles sped through the streets. Squad cars, with sirens and emergency lights blazing, were visible in various parts of the city.
Many area stores, including the malls, closed early in anticipation of unrest.
In the meantime, Davenport residents gathered on porches, on streets and — on Harrison Street — on a roof to get a better view of the volatile environment.
Davenport police, with help from Bettendorf, Rock Island, Clinton, Blue Grass, Walcott, Eldridge, Iowa State Patrol and Moline worked to protect property around the city as carloads of people rode around, with some people attempting to damage property.
There were reports of windows broken at JC Penney and Von Maur at NorthPark Mall, as well as a pawn shop on Division Street. Police also responded to reports of gunfire around the city.
By midnight, a heavy police presence blocked the entrances to NorthPark Mall parking lots.
In Rock Island, a broken window was reported at the Save More at 625 26th St.
There also were reports of gatherings in areas of the Illinois Quad-Cities.
In the meantime, protests continued to erupt across the country in response to the death of George Floyd, who died last Monday while he was in police custody in Minneapolis. Before Floyd died, he told the officer kneeling on him he couldn’t breathe.
This story is developing and will be updated.
