Watch now: Police seeking to disperse gatherings across Quad-Cities

Some vehicles sped through the streets. Squad cars, with sirens and emergency lights blazing, were visible in various parts of the city.

Many area stores, including the malls, closed early in anticipation of unrest.

In the meantime, Davenport residents gathered on porches, on streets and — on Harrison Street — on a roof to get a better view of the volatile environment.

Davenport police, with help from Bettendorf, Rock Island, Clinton, Blue Grass, Walcott, Eldridge, Iowa State Patrol and Moline worked to protect property around the city as carloads of people rode around, with some people attempting to damage property.

There were reports of windows broken at JC Penney and Von Maur at NorthPark Mall, as well as a pawn shop on Division Street. Police also responded to reports of gunfire around the city.

By midnight, a heavy police presence blocked the entrances to NorthPark Mall parking lots.

In Rock Island, a broken window was reported at the Save More at 625 26th St.

There also were reports of gatherings in areas of the Illinois Quad-Cities.