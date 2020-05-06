Watch now: Quad-Citians invited to ring bells at 3 p.m. Friday to honor COVID-19 victims

Churches and other groups will remember the victims of COVID-19 by ringing church bells at 3 p.m. Friday, May 8. Residents are invited to join in and ring hand bells; blow car horns; or play instruments to honor those suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Participating churches and organizations include: Catholic Diocese of Davenport, Edwards Congregational United Church of Christ, Hope United Church of Christ, One Human Family, Metropolitan Community Church, Muslim Community of the Quad Cities, Progressive Action for the Common Good, Quad City Interfaith, QC Pride, St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, St. Mary’s Monastery, St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Temple Emmanuel, Third Missionary Baptist Church, Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad Cities.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.