Watch now: Quad-Citians invited to ring bells at 3 p.m. Friday to honor COVID-19 victims
0 comments
topical alert top story

Watch now: Quad-Citians invited to ring bells at 3 p.m. Friday to honor COVID-19 victims

  • 0

Churches and other groups will remember the victims of COVID-19 by ringing church bells at 3 p.m. Friday, May 8. Residents are invited to join in and ring hand bells; blow car horns; or play instruments to honor those suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Participating churches and organizations include: Catholic Diocese of Davenport, Edwards Congregational United Church of Christ, Hope United Church of Christ, One Human Family, Metropolitan Community Church, Muslim Community of the Quad Cities, Progressive Action for the Common Good, Quad City Interfaith, QC Pride, St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, St. Mary’s Monastery, St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Temple Emmanuel, Third Missionary Baptist Church, Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad Cities.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News