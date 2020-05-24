You are the owner of this article.
Watch now: Video captures sounds of Saturday's fatal shooting in Rock Island
Watch now: Video captures sounds of Saturday's fatal shooting in Rock Island

A makeshift tribute filled with balloons, statues, flowers, and wreathes is seen near where a shooting took place at the 800 block of 14 1/2 Street Saturday in Rock Island. Timon Mayfield, 33, of Rock Island, died from an apparent gunshot wound early Saturday after an incident in which four other men suffered gunshot injuries.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

A Rock Island man has died from an apparent gunshot wound early Saturday after an incident in which four other men suffered gunshot injuries.

Timon Mayfield, 33, died early Saturday, said Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson.

"An autopsy will probably be Monday at a location unknown at this time," Gustafson said Saturday. Mayfield was pronounced dead at UnityPoint Trinity Medical Center, Rock Island, he said. 

The death remains under investigation by Rock Island police and the coroner's office.

Here's what happened, Deputy Chief of Police Jason Foy said in a news release: 

Shortly before 1:30 a.m., Rock Island police responded to the 800 block of 14½ Street after a report of gunfire.

A large gathering was at the scene, where a fight broke out just before the gunfire.

Officers found five men with gunshot injuries. All were transported to UnityPoint, where one underwent emergency surgery, one was transferred to Iowa City, and two were treated and released. 

A neighbor's surveillance video captured the sounds of multiple gun shots.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Rock Island Police Department, 309-732-2677, or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities, 09-762-9500.  

