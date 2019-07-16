COLUMBUS JUNCTION — Columbus Junction residents hoping to cool off in the area swimming pool may need to alter their plans after school officials learned over the weekend there had been a water line break at the site.
Business manager Neil Mills reported Tuesday that school board members were updated on the pool situation during the board’s regular monthly meeting that was held Monday.
According to Mills, water from the broken line flooded an area where the pool’s pumps were located, forcing a shutdown of the facility.
“Right now none of the pumps are operable,” Mills said, explaining the flooded area would need to be drained and then examined to determine the extent of damage and how long the pool will be closed.
For the second time in two meetings the board also failed to move forward on the purchase of a new wheelchair bus. A motion to approve the purchase failed on a 2-2 vote, with board members Eric Totemeier and Maria Gomez voting in favor of the purchase and board members Bob Schwab and Wayne Finke opposed.
Board member Andy White did not attend the meeting.
Action on the bus was tabled during the June meeting.
Mills said the district’s current bus can continue to provide wheelchair transportation but is becoming more costly to operate because of repairs and other costs.
In unrelated transportation action, the board also split on a 3-1 vote to allow a river float event to use two school buses and drivers later this month. Mills said the Great River Rumble would be landing at River Forks Access near Fredonia on July 30 and participants would be transported to the Louisa County Fairground to camp. The drivers and buses would be used the next day to transport everyone back to the access to continue the float downriver.
Mills said Finke cited potential alcohol use and other issues for his opposition.
The board unanimously approved spending $19,366 to purchase a steam kettle for the Roundy Elementary kitchen. The low bid was submitted by Pipe Pro, Cedar Rapids.
A $4,632 bid from Odessa Mechanical, Wapello, to replace a heat pump in the central office was also unanimously accepted by the board.
In a final purchase decision, the board unanimously agreed to spend $1,529 to purchase a third set of English Language Arts teacher resources for the third section of second grade.
Mills explained that grade is larger than other elementary sections and will require a third section. That means additional teacher resources will be needed for the additional section’s teacher. Mills also said the district looked into acquiring additional resource packages for future years, but Pearson K-12 Learning LLC would not provide any price breaks.
The board also received a presentation on the difficulty of retaining para-educators in the district. Mills said Delores Wykert, Nicole Kitchen and Kelsey Shipman met with the board to explain lack of appreciation and low pay was causing most of the problems.
Counselor Chris Wulf also met with the board to discuss Iowa Department of Education program requirements the district was having difficulty meeting. According to Mills, Wulf reported the state’s math and English requirements were the most troublesome, although the board’s later hiring of Jeffrey Miller as a high school ELA teacher would ease some of those problems.
Mills said Wulf was trying to meet all the requirements through online offerings or reducing preparation time for at least one teacher.
