'We are voting for a bodyguard': Trump bus tour stops in Davenport

Whitaker and others on the tour, including American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp, said Iowans are among Americans who see Trump for what he is, someone who supports farmers, families and small business.

By contrast, Schlapp described Biden and Democrats as a "ruling elite" and "tiny slice of radicals" determined to attack religious freedoms and transform the country into "a brand-new, European, socialist-style country."

"Where it's not the individual who rules. It's the government," Schlapp said. "It's the exact opposite of the American experience."

Republicans have tried to hang two Democratic proposals, the Green New Deal and "Medicare for All," on Biden. Biden embraced the framework of the Green New Deal in his own $2 trillion climate plan, but does not support "Medicare for All," and has an established political record as a moderate and a pragmatist.

The RealClearPolitics polling average showed Biden ahead 50 to 43 percent.

Schlapp said such polls may not be accurate, as Trump supporters are being quiet about their support.

"They've got us so worried that we're whispering," Schlapp said of Democrats' attacks of Trump and his response to racial unrest across the country.