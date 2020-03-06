We asked Davenport leaders your questions about flooding. Here are their answers.

Q. Why is the city spending money to develop the downtown riverfront — with a big new play area — before we have a long-term flood plan?

Gripp: We are moving forward with our Main Street Landing plan because we don’t believe that beginning the next phase of the build-out will interfere with our long-term flood protection plan. If that changes, we have the ability to press pause and modify or walk away from the plan. The City of Davenport has long held that our relationship to the river is an important one. We also maintain that protecting our neighborhoods and business districts is essential. Our goal as a council is to develop a flood protection plan that protects our assets and infrastructure while also maintaining our connection to the riverfront.

The good news is that major river cities have set the precedent on how to do this. Nashville, Louisville, Cincinnati, Owensboro and St. Louis have all built flood-resilient parks on their riverfronts with great success. Davenport can, too, but it will take a mayor and council with vision and a commitment to both protecting our assets and maintaining our riverfront as recreational amenity.