We asked Davenport leaders your questions about flooding. Here are their answers.
Davenport firefighters move building to building checking for people trapped after the flood wall failed Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at River Drive and Pershing Avenue, sending Mississippi River floodwater into several blocks of downtown. 

 Kevin E. Schmidt

Quad-Citians are anxious. Almost one year after one of the worst-ever floods of the Mississippi River, after the HESCO barriers used to hold back water failed and downtown Davenport was inundated with water, there's unusually high probability the Quad-Cities will endure another "major flood" — defined as a Mississippi River crest of 18 feet or higher. 

The city recently launched a site with information on flooding plans and resources, BePreparedDavenport.com. Still, public officials and media outlets often are asked: What's the plan to deal with flooding in the short-term and long-term?

We asked Davenport Mayor Mike Matson and Public Works Director Nicole Gleason several questions about this year's flood plan. Kyle Gripp, alderman at large, also talked about the proposed "destination play area" along the Davenport riverfron. Below are their responses.

Q. Is there going to be another major flood this year?

Matson: I would assume (so). ... We are prepared, certainly, to handle a major flood. ... We’ve been fighting floods for 100 years here. We certainly refined it and got better at it in the last five years. I think we’re really good at it.

Gleason: There is a very high confidence we will get to 18 feet (the “major flood” threshold). If we get to 18 feet and stay at 18 feet, we’re fine. ... Eighteen feet is considered the “major flood” because that’s when we have to shut down River Drive.

Q. What is Davenport’s plan for a downtown flood this year?

Gleason: It’s the same placement of the temporary flood barriers as it always has been. But from the advice we received from the Army Corps in July, if the projection is above 20 feet, we’ll go ahead and fill the second lower and upper layer (of HESCOs). If the projection stays below 20 feet, we would likely have those layers pinned in and ready to go but not filled, just saving resources and costs if that flood is expected below 20 feet. The preparations will be made to beef it up. But we won’t fill for an 18.5-foot projection because quite honestly, 18.5 feet is barely touching the flood wall. It wouldn’t be a good fiscal use of our money. ... We don’t like to set it up too far in advance. People don’t want River Drive closed when the water’s not touching the barriers. I don’t blame them.

Q. Didn’t the HESCO barriers fail last year? Why are we using them again?

Gleason: They failed due to a slipping issue. We’ve done two things to resolve the slipping issue. First, we roughed up the River Drive median area. When they put the concrete back, it was intentionally put back with a high-friction surface. ... And then obviously adding the bulk. ... By having two high and two deep, that obviously minimizes the chance of slipping as well.

Matson: We did one row (last year). And the amount and length of the water, and all those other mitigating things that we know, plus the rain, it broke. We learned. We listened. We had experts come in from the Corps to tell us what happened. We’re tripling the size of the thing, quite frankly. We have made it so that with the weight in it, the surface won’t slip.

Gleason: There were dozens and dozens of not just temporary but permanent levees breached last year. There were records set up and down the Mississippi River for (river) height and duration. You can build a permanent flood structure, but that’s not to say that won’t fail or get topped at some point.

Q. What did we learn from last year’s record-breaking flood? What’s different this year?

Matson: Not only have we learned; we’ve executed. ... We’re going to implement the forensic Corps recommendations. ... We’re doing HESCOs; we’re not doing anything else. We’re building it bigger, and based on the analysis, that’s what we’re going to do. They’re going in the same place. We took out some planters to make it less slide-able.

We’re talking to everybody. We’re talking to people in D.C. We’re talking to people in Cedar Rapids. We’re talking to specialized folks at the Corps. We’re thinking of monies. We’re budgeting. We’re on this. ... We need this firm (as part of an RFP, or request for proposals, process) to put all this stuff together, to tell us what to do. That’s what everybody’s asked us to do. Everybody in the community has asked us to get some expert to put this thing and give us a big protection system in the future, a mitigation system, or whatever words people want to use. We understand that; we agree with you.

This is a continuous learning event. We’re going to learn if we have a flood from here. ... Even after the consultant comes, even after we get a plan, and I’m pretty confident the council will vote to tell staff to execute something on there, we’ll continue to learn from that. And then we’ll adjust. We are committed to it at every phase, every day, to learn something new and then execute as best we can. It’d be wrong of us not to do that. ... The last 10 years, we’ve improved.

Q. If there’s another bad flood, what’s downtown going to look like? Which streets will close?

Gleason: It’s primarily River Drive (that gets shut down). Our detour route becomes 4th Street up until we lose access to 4th Street. ... We have that detoured on our BePreparedDavenport.com. ... As we change the road closures, we continuously update that detour map to let people know what’s changing based on the river changing. The primary goal of Public Works in this whole thing is making sure people can get around town. ... Our goal is to keep roads open as long as possible but close them when it’s no longer safe to pass. People should not be driving or walking through floodwater. You never know. They might think, "Oh, look, there’s only an inch of water on that road," but do they know the road’s even still there? That’s a big thing I think people don’t even consider.

Q. Why is the city spending money to develop the downtown riverfront — with a big new play area — before we have a long-term flood plan?

Gripp: We are moving forward with our Main Street Landing plan because we don’t believe that beginning the next phase of the build-out will interfere with our long-term flood protection plan. If that changes, we have the ability to press pause and modify or walk away from the plan. The City of Davenport has long held that our relationship to the river is an important one. We also maintain that protecting our neighborhoods and business districts is essential. Our goal as a council is to develop a flood protection plan that protects our assets and infrastructure while also maintaining our connection to the riverfront.

The good news is that major river cities have set the precedent on how to do this. Nashville, Louisville, Cincinnati, Owensboro and St. Louis have all built flood-resilient parks on their riverfronts with great success. Davenport can, too, but it will take a mayor and council with vision and a commitment to both protecting our assets and maintaining our riverfront as recreational amenity.

Q. It seems like flooding is getting worse and worse. Is this true? Why?

Gleason: A lot of it is that our rain patterns have changed. We’re getting a lot more flashy rain events that surcharge the creeks. The Mississippi River flooding is one thing. Creek flooding is also a huge issue.

If anyone looks at the Mississippi River gauge at the National Weather Service website, and looks at the 10 highest crests, it’s pretty obvious. ... I’m not a climatologist or scientist, but you can literally export that data and look; the majority of the top 10 floods have happened in the last 25 years.

Matson: Right now, it’s safe to say: Yeah, they’re getting worse, and we need to anticipate it getting worse, and we need to have a plan and system designed.

Q. If I have more questions about flooding, flood protection, flood safety, flood compensation, or anything else, what should I do?

If they want to know what we’re doing as far as detours and things like that, they should contact Public Works. If they want to know how to buy flood insurance, or if their home is in a flood-prone area, or if there FEMA maps are updated, those questions go to CPED (Community Planning and Economic Development). ...

(More information is also available on BePreparedDavenport.com.)

Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times. 

