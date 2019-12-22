A mild weather pattern means pleasant weather this week, but dashes any hope of a white Christmas.
Rich Kinney, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Davenport, said Sunday's forecast high is 53, a few degrees lower than the record high of 58 set in 1933.
The normal high temperature for Dec. 22 is 33 degrees.
“We got the real cold air remaining well to the north of us and we kind of have a warm pattern here over our area with persistent winds to the south and this time of year that transports seasonally warm air into the region,” Kinney said.
Expect temperatures to remain between 50 and 55 degrees through Christmas. Things will cool down a bit, but high temperatures will remain in the 40s Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
“Little to no precipitation or snow over that time period … really mild through Christmas Day and then cooling down through next weekend,” Kinney said.
According to data from the NWS, temperatures have bounced between mild and cold for Christmas in recent years. It was 50 degrees for Christmas 2018 and 17 for 2017; 56 in 2016; 37 in 2015; 50 in 2014; 27 in 2013; 25 in 2012; 46 in 2011; and 29 in 2010.
