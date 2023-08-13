The Muscatine area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Muscatine area. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Today's fore…
The Muscatine area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will se…