Muscatine will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North.