Muscatine will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Muscatine area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. It shoul…
The Muscatine area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Today's UV index is medium…
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today…