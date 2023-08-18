Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 18, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Muscatine area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. It shoul…
The Muscatine area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Today's UV index is medium…
Muscatine will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today…