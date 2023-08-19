Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 71-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 19, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Muscatine area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. It shoul…
Muscatine will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
The Muscatine area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Today's UV index is medium…