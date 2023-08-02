The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.