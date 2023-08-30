It will be a warm day in Muscatine. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
