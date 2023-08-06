The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Muscatine community. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 83% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
