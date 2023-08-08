Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 8, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloud…
The Muscatine area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfe…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without …
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and…