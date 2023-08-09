Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Muscatine area. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 9, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloud…
The Muscatine area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfe…
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and…