Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Muscatine area. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.