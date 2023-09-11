Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 89% chance of precipitation. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 11, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Muscatine. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Muscatine community. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 5…
The Muscatine area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We wil…
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Today has the makings of a per…