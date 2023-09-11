Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 89% chance of precipitation. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.