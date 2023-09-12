Muscatine folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 12, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
