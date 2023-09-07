It will be a warm day in Muscatine. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.