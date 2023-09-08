Temperatures will be warm Friday in Muscatine. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
