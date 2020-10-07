Weekly fall colors report for Iowa

Here's the weekly fall colors report from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Northeast Iowa: The fall colors are outstanding so far this year in the Northeast corner of Iowa. Most species are starting to turn colors at this time. The many recent clear days and cool nights are helping to produce a more vibrant show than last year. Typically drab fall color species, like walnut, hackberry, basswood and elm, are unusually bright and brilliant this year.

Northwest Iowa: The forests are showing much more color now. Hard maples and white ash are becoming much more colorful in the forest and in towns. Walnuts, cottonwoods, green ash, and basswood are turning more yellow. Forest edges have red foliage in dogwoods and sumac

Central Iowa: Colors came on strong this past week along the Highway 20 corridor with maples, ash, and hickory turning bright hues. The season may progress faster than usual and the peak may be a little earlier than normal. The oaks are mostly unchanged still, but with a lot of leaf diseases and strong winds the past 7 days, they may not be the highlight of this year’s season.