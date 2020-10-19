Weird weather: Snow Monday, high near 80 Thursday

A snow band over Iowa and parts of Illinois produced flurries in the Quad-Cities on Monday.

Heavy snow fell Monday in Des Moines, Cedar Rapids and Iowa City with snow accumulations of up to 9 inches in parts of Des Moines. It wasn't as bad as the snow band traveled into eastern Iowa.

"The Quad-Cities could have pockets of moderate snowfall; it could be enough to measure," said Tom Philip, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Quad-Cities.

The record for the first measurable snowfall in the Quad-Cities was set on Sept. 25, 1942, when one-tenth of an inch was recorded. The one-tenth mark is the least amount of snow that can be measured and recorded. Trace amounts are not counted.

For an average date for the first snowfall, Philip said, the Quad-Cities generally doesn't see anything measurable until Nov. 21.

Last year was unusual, too, in that 5.8 inches of snow fell from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, including just over 3 inches that came down on Halloween.

In Des Moines and other areas west of the Quad-Cities, snow squall warnings were issued Monday. The squall is a phenomena in which a heavy band of snow, usually localized, has strong winds behind it.