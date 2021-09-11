'We're at war': Davenport mayor recounts, reflects on military response to 9/11

A generational war

Now, decades later, he's watched his son and former students deploy to the same battlefields to continue the fight.

Matson is a retired Junior Reserve Officer Training Corp teacher at Davenport Central High School. His son is a captain in the 82nd Airborne Division and has deployed twice to the Middle East.

"I know people that have deployed many times," Matson said. "There's some people in the military, especially in the special operations community, with double-digit deployments to Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, wherever. ... And the families that have to deal with that? The sacrifice of certain members of the military is pretty extreme."

He noted there are 10 divisions in the Army.

"At the height of (the wars in) Iraq and Afghanistan, during the surge ... five divisions were in the fight," Matson said. "So that leaves five. Well, one or two are coming back and one or two are getting ready to go (deploy). They're just in a constant op tempo of: Go. Do your six (months) or a year. Come back. Refit and get ready to go again, right? ... There are some people I know their families hardly see each other in a decade, 'cause they're gone all the time."