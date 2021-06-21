'We're stuffed full': Quad-Cities animal shelters are filled to capacity; foster families needed

Local animal shelters are bursting with cats and dogs, and shelter workers are pleading with the public to volunteer as foster families until the animals can be adopted.
It is a stark reversal from one year ago, when COVID-19 lockdowns and quarantines drove people to adopt pets in droves, emptying animal shelters in the Quad-Cities.
Elizabeth Corn, director of King's Harvest Pet Rescue, said the shelter has had to stop accepting animals altogether.
"We have not been able to take any pets for at least a couple weeks," Corn said. "We are working on getting them fixed and adopted as fast as we can. I've had at least eight phone calls today from people trying to surrender pets. We are referring them to other shelters."
Corn said King's Harvest currently has 25 adoptable dogs and more than 120 adoptable cats, which means they are available right now. But dozens more are waiting until they meet adoption criteria.
"Everybody's in the same situation right now. It seems lately that we have an influx of people needing to re-home their pets," she said. "On top of that, it's also kitten and puppy season. We're stuffed."
Bob Citrullo, director of the Humane Society of Scott County, 2802 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport, said the shelter currently has a total of 235 animals; 80 of those are dogs and 155 are cats.
"These are the animals that are here; there are 28 animals currently in foster care," Citrullo said.
Erica Gunn, adoptions and alternative placement manager for the Humane Society of Scott County, broadcast an urgent message on social media Sunday, saying almost every dog kennel was filled.
"We're stuffed full," Gunn wrote. "As an organization with an Animal Protection Services unit, the stray pets don’t stop coming in just because we are full. We are in overdrive working to get dogs out."
Gunn said animals will not be euthanized to make room for other animals, but called on the community to step up and help out by adopting or fostering a dog or cat.
"We cannot save lives without community support," she wrote. "If you have been looking to adopt, now is the time to check us out. We have multiple dogs being spayed or neutered on Monday and will be available to meet as soon as Tuesday."
Gunn said foster homes are needed immediately for at least three dogs: a small, female black lab mix named Selina; a male black lab named Beowolf; and "one very interesting little 15-pound guy that is believed to have been a puppy mill dog at one time in the past. He needs some major socialization with a home and a fence as secure as Ft. Knox."
The Rock Island County Animal Care and Control shelter, 4001 78th Ave., Moline, is in a similar situation. County Administrator Jim Snider said the shelter currently has 68 dogs and 181 cats, but noted the numbers are typical for this time of year.
"Their busiest weekend is the Fourth of July, which is coming up," Snider said.
Animal shelters typically see an increase in dogs being brought in around the Fourth of July when they are spooked by fireworks and run off if not secured in their home or yard.
Gunn said Monday the Scott County shelter currently has 13 adoptable dogs and 57 adoptable cats. The remaining 67 dogs include strays. Stray dogs have a mandatory hold time of seven days with the hope the owner will show up and redeem their dog.
"People are not at home as much as they were during COVID," Gunn said. "We are getting back to where were were. We do see an influx in kittens, of course, during these summer months. We do have a foster program in our shelter for all kittens until they are old enough to be adopted.
"We are looking for foster homes; that really helps us so we can assist animals in immediate need. We have to have room for them to come in as well. It keeps our population down, so that really helps."