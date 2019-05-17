WEST LIBERTY — Diego Giraldo, who formerly was chief officer of early learning for Chicago Public Schools, has accepted the job of superintendent in the West Liberty school district.
The school board made an offer to Giraldo earlier this week, Melody Henderson, West Liberty Schools administrative assistant, said Friday.
The West Liberty School Board will make its official approval at its Monday night board meeting, Henderson said.
Bettendorf Schools Superintendent Mike Raso had been one of four finalists for the job.
According to the West Liberty schools website, Grundmeyer Leader Services led the superintendent search. Giraldo is expected to take over July 1.
In his role as Chief Officer of Early Learning, Giraldo managed a team of more than 60 staff members, who were reponsible for overseeing early learning programs at 360 schools, the West Liberty schools site said.
He also served as a Pre-K through 8 principal at the Inter-American Dual Language Magnet School in Chicago.
Giraldo will replace Superintendent Joe Potts, who came to West Liberty in 2017.
