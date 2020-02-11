West Liberty's new library director feels welcomed and hopes to bring accessibility to her new community

WEST LIBERTY — West Liberty’s newest library director is quickly settling into her new job and her new community.

In January, Allie Paarsmith from Washington, Iowa, accepted the library director position at West Liberty Public Library. Despite only being in West Liberty for a couple weeks now, Paarsmith is enjoying herself and her work.

“I’m just really happy to be here,” she said, “My staff has been amazing and everybody so far has been so welcoming, it’s been a great experience so far.” She and her family hope to move to West Liberty soon.

Previously, Paarsmith was the Washington Public Library’s adult services librarian, but she was interested in pursuing management. “I was ready to stretch my legs,” she explained, “This job became open, and it seemed like the perfect library in a really wonderful community.”

Deb Lowman, the library’s previous director, left the job in late 2019 in order to become the assistant dean of libraries and learning resources at Scott Community College. “I am very excited for the opportunity to serve as a librarian for Scott Community College,” Lowman said last November.