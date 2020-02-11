West Liberty's new library director feels welcomed and hopes to bring accessibility to her new community

WEST LIBERTY — West Liberty’s newest library director is quickly settling into her new job and her new community.
In January, Allie Paarsmith from Washington, Iowa, accepted the library director position at West Liberty Public Library. Despite only being in West Liberty for a couple weeks now, Paarsmith is enjoying herself and her work.
“I’m just really happy to be here,” she said, “My staff has been amazing and everybody so far has been so welcoming, it’s been a great experience so far.” She and her family hope to move to West Liberty soon.
Previously, Paarsmith was the Washington Public Library’s adult services librarian, but she was interested in pursuing management. “I was ready to stretch my legs,” she explained, “This job became open, and it seemed like the perfect library in a really wonderful community.”
Deb Lowman, the library’s previous director, left the job in late 2019 in order to become the assistant dean of libraries and learning resources at Scott Community College. “I am very excited for the opportunity to serve as a librarian for Scott Community College,” Lowman said last November.
Lowman is still lending a hand, happy to help out a fellow director. “She’s been such an awesome advocate and support for me,” Paarsmith said.
Originally from Marshalltown, Paarsmith likes West Liberty’s smaller size. “West Liberty feels like a mini version of (Marshalltown), so that makes me feel very at home.” There are other things unique to West Liberty that she enjoys and appreciates.
“I love how diverse it is, and I love that it still has that small town feel while also having a lot of amenities that not a lot of small towns have,” said Paarsmith, “and we’re still pretty closely related to Iowa City, so we can really take advantage of a lot of wonderful events there and in the Quad- Cities. We’re kind of perfectly located, in a way.”
As library director, Paarsmith wants to focus on making West Liberty Public Library as accessible to its residents as possible. Making the library’s resources available digitally is also an important goal for her.
“We have all these amazing resources, and we want to make sure that people can find them and have access to them,” Paarsmith said, “as well as feel comfortable coming in to use them.”