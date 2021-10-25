Wet weather, fewer crashes. Drainage has improved on the new I-74 bridge in Quad-Cities

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"There will be further drainage improvements after all structures are complete and traffic is shifted to the final configuration."

Keeping water moving off the driving surfaces of both spans was an "important consideration" when the twin spans were being designed, Ryan said. Plans always are in place to improve drainage if faults are found.

"When fully opened, slanted full-width shoulders will direct water accumulation to the drains, and the new I-74 pavement is also grooved to provide better tire traction," he said. "As on all roadways, the departments of transportation will continue to monitor the interstate and determine if additional improvements are necessary after the project is complete."

SPEED

One hazard that contractors and transportation officials cannot control is speed. While rainy conditions can create slick roadway conditions, upcoming cold and freezing temperatures will make safe driving speeds even more critical.

"It is very important that drivers slow down and drive with caution, especially within a construction zone," Ryan said.

Police in Moline and Bettendorf, who respond to crashes on the bridge, also are aware that many motorists are driving too fast across the Mississippi River, they said.