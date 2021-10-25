Wet weather, fewer crashes. Drainage has improved on the new I-74 bridge in Quad-Cities

A full day of rain on Sunday presented a test of the new I-74 bridge's drainage problems, which led to multiple crashes in the spring.
The new span's troubles were related to the temporary barriers that allow for two-way traffic on the westbound bridge. When barriers on the shoulders were removed this summer, said I-74 Corridor manager George Ryan, drainage "improved significantly."
The biggest problem area was a section above 7th Avenue in Moline, where six crashed occurred during the same rainy day in April, largely due to vehicles hydroplaning on standing water.
For the second time in less than three weeks, standing water on the new I-74 bridge is being…
"We’ve been in touch with the police departments in Moline and Bettendorf, and they have not noticed any abnormal trends in crashes anywhere within the project area, including on the bridge, since we shifted traffic in the summer," Ryan wrote in an email Monday.
Another drainage issue is being addressed now, but it is not affecting traffic on the bridge.
During recent downpours, cascades of rainwater fell from Bettendorf's State Street overpass.
"Motorists in downtown Bettendorf may notice water coming off the overhead I-74 structures at this time, because the permanent drainage systems are not yet installed. The issue will be resolved when the new drainage systems are in place," Ryan wrote.
"There will be further drainage improvements after all structures are complete and traffic is shifted to the final configuration."
Keeping water moving off the driving surfaces of both spans was an "important consideration" when the twin spans were being designed, Ryan said. Plans always are in place to improve drainage if faults are found.
"When fully opened, slanted full-width shoulders will direct water accumulation to the drains, and the new I-74 pavement is also grooved to provide better tire traction," he said. "As on all roadways, the departments of transportation will continue to monitor the interstate and determine if additional improvements are necessary after the project is complete."
SPEED
One hazard that contractors and transportation officials cannot control is speed. While rainy conditions can create slick roadway conditions, upcoming cold and freezing temperatures will make safe driving speeds even more critical.
"It is very important that drivers slow down and drive with caution, especially within a construction zone," Ryan said.
Police in Moline and Bettendorf, who respond to crashes on the bridge, also are aware that many motorists are driving too fast across the Mississippi River, they said.
Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball said Friday that his department has not encountered drainage-related crashes that occurred months ago in Moline, but speed is an ongoing issue.
"I will say that we are observing drivers driving excessively fast across the new bridge, not obeying the speed limit, and they need to slow down," he said.
Police will monitor bridge speed and crashes to determine whether and when speed-enforcement efforts are warranted, he said.