What do you think of Steamboat Island restoration plan?

The Rock Island District of the Corps, along with its partners that include the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Iowa and Illinois departments of natural resources, are seeking public comment on the draft feasibility report through June 15.

The plan and a video presentation are available online at go.usa.gov/xnukM. Comments may be made online or by email or regular mail.

At present, Steamboat Island is mostly forested with willows and silver maples, with interior ponds and wetlands, and with the beach that has been created with sand dredged from the river to maintain a nine-foot channel for commercial navigation, Corps staff has said previously.

As with other islands in the Mississippi, the public is allowed to use it, but there are no amenities one would find in a designated park, such as restrooms, picnic tables, trash cans or no-lifeguard signs. People simply use the island and are expected to pack out their refuse when they leave.

In the summer, Princeton Beach is a popular place for boaters to drop anchor and at times, the line of boats can be deep.

Boaters hang out, while other people may sun bathe, play horseshoes or camp overnight.