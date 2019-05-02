This story will be updated throughout the day.
With record flooding and a major breach infiltrating several blocks of Downtown Davenport, business and restaurant closings are inevitable. As of 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, here are where Downtown Davenport businesses stand, according to Downtown Davenport Partnership.
Temporarily closed:
- Abernathy’s – 315 E. 2nd St.
- Antonella’s Pizzeria II – 421 W River Dr.
- Bad Boy’z RME – 131 W. 2nd St.
- Barrel House 211 – 211 E. 2nd St.
- Bix Society & Museum – 129 North Main St.
- Bootleg Hill Honey Meads – 321 E 2nd St.
- Bucktown Artists’ Market – 225 E. 2nd St.
- Cinnamon-N-Sage Healthy Cafe – 1115 W 2nd St Suite D
- Crafted QC – 217 E. 2nd St.
- Dress for Success Quad Cities – 311 E 2nd St.
- Dam View Inn – 410 E. 2nd St.
- EXIT Realty Fireside – 221 E 2nd St.
- Freight House Farmers’ Market – 421 W. River Dr. (Sunday’s Market has been moved to County Admin Building, 600 W. 4th St. on Saturday from 8 a.m. through 1 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. through 2 p.m.)
- Fresh Deli by Nostalgia Farms – 421 W. River Dr.
- Front Street Brewery – 208 E. River Dr.
- Front Street Brewery Taproom – 421 W. River Dr.
- Great River Brewery – 332 E. 2nd St.
- Major Art & Hobby Center – 201 E. 2nd St.
- Ragged Records – 418 E. 2nd St.
- TAG Communications – 230 E 2nd St.
- Trash Can Annie Vintage Clothing 418 E. 2nd St
- The Diner – 421 W. River DriveThe Half Nelson – 321 E 2nd St.
- Lamrim Kadampa Buddhist Center – 301 E. 2nd St.
- Paradigm – 320 East 2nd St.
- Polished Hair Lounge QC – 735 Federal St. Suite 102
- QC Co-Lab – 627 W 2nd St.
- Roam – 210 E River Dr.
- Rubys – Beers, Bikes, Brats – 429 E 3rd St.
- Streets of Italy – Next to GRB – 322 E 2nd
Currently open:
- Antonella’s Restaurant – 112 W 3rd St.
- Analog Arcade Bar – 302 Brady St.
- Armored Gardens – 315 Pershing
- Rise Neighborhood Cafè – 200 E. 3rd St.
- Bix Bistro – 200 E. 3rd St.
- Blackhawk Bowl & Martini Lounge – 200 E. 3rd St.
- Blush Dress Shoppe – 320 Main St.
- Boozies Bar & Grill – 114 1/2 W. 3rd St.
- The Breakroom / The Office Bar & Lounge -116 W 3rd St.
- Cafe d’Marie, Davenport – 614 W. 5th St.
- Café One Eleven at the Radisson Quad City Plaza -111 E. 2nd St.
- Carriage Haus -312 W. 3rd St.
- Chocolate Manor – 110 E. 2nd St.
- Coffee Envie – 101 W 3rd St.
- Cru – 221 Brady St.
- Downtown Deli – Davenport – 330 N. Main St.
- Duck City Bistro – 115 E. 3rd St.
- Endless Brews – 310 Main St.
- Figge Art Museum Gift Shop – 225 W. 2nd St.
- Full Kit – 312 N. Main St.
- Gateway Pub -702 W. 3rd St.
- German American Heritage Center & Museum – 712 W. 2nd St.
- Kilkenny’s Pub / Limericks – 300 W. 3rd St.
- Macstavern Davenport – 316 W. Third
- Mantra Indian Cuisine & Spirits – 220 N. Harrison St.
- Me & Billy – 200 W. 3rd St.
- Neat Stuff – 320 Brady St.
- Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie – 314 N. Main St.
- The Phoenix of Davenport – 111 W. 2nd St.
- RAW -136 E 3rd St.
- Redband Coffee Company – 329 E. 4th St.
- Riverbend Retro – 520 W. 2nd St.
- Soi 3 – 102 E 3rd St.
- Shenanigan’s Irish Pub – 303 W 3rd St.
- Sippis American Grill & Craft Beer – 406 W. 2nd St.
- SiS International Shop – Fair Trade – 108 E. 2nd St.
- Source Book Store – 232 W. 3rd St.
- Star Dog Gallery – 114 W. 3rd St.
- Stardust – 218 Iowa St.
- Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel – 304 E 3rd St.
- UP Skybar – 215 N. Main St.
- Urban Farmhouse – 224 West 3rd St.
- Viva Restaurant – 215 N. Main St.
- Van’s Pizza, Pub & Grill – Downtown Davenport – 217 Brady St.
- What A Gem Davenport – 218 W. 3rd St.
- Woodfire Grill – 131 W. 2nd St.
- The Key at Union Arcade – 229 Brady St.
Alex Salaverria, marketing specialist for Downtown Davenport Partnership, said they were working to keep the list updated as quickly as possible. She can be contacted at asalaverria@quadcitieschamber.com, to update business hours or closings.
If you are a business that has closed because of flooding, please email newsroom@qctimes.com to be added to the list.
