What’s killing the Quad-Cities? Here are the Top 15 causes of death

Losing a loved one is one of the hardest, most complicated journeys in life.

Davenport resident Judy Reed lost count of funerals she’s attended. A former nurse, Reed has a genetic condition that makes her more susceptible to cancer. As she fought off bout after bout, many of the friends met through cancer support groups did not survive. Her best friend died during the pandemic. No visitors were allowed, so Reed said goodbye over the phone.

Everyone experiences loss, Reed knows.

In the Quad-Cities, nearly 100,000 people have died from various causes from 1999 to 2020.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention maintains a database of causes of death and demographics, taken from death certificates, roughly over the past two decades. Reporters at the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus analyzed data for Scott, Rock Island, Clinton, Muscatine and Henry counties to determine the top 15 causes of death in our region.

What kills Quad-Citians is what kills most Americans — heart disease, cancer, lower respiratory diseases and strokes are at the top of the local and national lists.

“In the early 1900s, infectious diseases dominated,” Louis Katz, medical director for the Scott County Health Department, said. “Now, we have hygiene, we have vaccination, we have anti-microbials, we have antivirals, so besides things like HIV and COVID, we see that chronic diseases related to lifestyle behaviors have come to dominate.”

In 2020, more people died in the Quad-Cities region than in any other year, by a wide margin. The CDC reports that year 5,680 people in the region died, 1,044 more than in 2019, when 4,636 people died. It was the first time in 22 years more than 5,000 people had died in the region in a single year.

Katz said that spike likely could be attributed to COVID-19. The virus killed 584 people in the Quad-Cities in 2020, but that doesn't account for causes that may have been related to COVID-19 or the pandemic’s effects on access to care for other life-threatening conditions.

“It was far greater than the number of cases on death certificates classified as COVID,” Katz said.

Nationally, many COVID deaths were reported as other causes, the medical director said, including sepsis, pneumonia or other conditions.

"And the other interesting thing was numbers of chronic-condition causes of death, congestive heart failure as an example, respiratory failure from chronic lung disease went up," Katz said. "And we think that represented people who didn't seek care in a timely fashion.”

In 2020, both Quad-City hospital groups, Genesis Health System and UnityPoint Health-Trinity, began limiting elective surgeries. Hospitalization rates were on the rise as virus cases surged in the Quad-Cities and across the U.S.

Elective surgeries requiring overnight hospitalization were canceled as surgeons, anesthesiologists and others were called upon to help overrun intensive-care units. Elective surgeries aren’t just cosmetic. They include removal of appendixes and hip and knee replacements, for instance — even mastectomies for breast cancer.

Generally, there are some improvements that could be made to the Quad-Cities health systems. The Quad-Cities Community Health Assessment, which evaluated data and surveyed residents in Scott, Rock Island and Muscatine counties in 2021, identified shortcomings in access to care in the Quad-Cities. Namely, respondents to the survey cited inconvenient office hours, appointment availability, difficulty finding a physician and lack of transportation. In Scott County, there are 90.6 primary care doctors per 100,000 people. But that number is lower in Muscatine (46.6) and Rock Island (51.6) counties.

The CDC dataset is reliable, Katz said, and allows for comparisons across regions.

"Mortality statistics really give you an excellent hypothesis generating sort of signal when you need to dig deeper and find out what's going on," Katz said.

There are some differences between the Quad-Cities and nationwide. The Quad-Cities has some higher rates of heart disease and cancer than the rest of the nation, which is likely attributed to the region’s age demographics, behaviors and socioeconomic breakdown.

"We're relatively older here than other places, so our causes of death may be somewhat different," Katz said. "The biggies will be the biggies, but the exact order may be somewhat different."

Also, non-cancerous tumors are the No. 15 killer in the Quad-Cities but are not in the top 15 causes nationwide. And deaths by homicide as a rate in each Quad-City county is lower than the national average, despite being on the rise in the past few years.

"Risk factors for cancer are pretty broad," Kiwhoon Lee, a Genesis radiation oncologist, said. "The biggest risk factor is age. It tends to be a disease of older people, but risk factors can be hereditary or genetic."

As in Reed's case. She was first diagnosed with Lynch syndrome as a young woman.

Only 58, Reed is already planning for her own death. She's making arrangements for her burial, picking out a casket and where to have a funeral. She'd like to have two, one in Davenport and one Mount Pleasant, where she still has some friends and family. But because of the costs, she's sticking with just Davenport for now.

"It's hard to make those decisions, really hard," Reed said. "But it also gives me a little bit of peace of mind and comfort to know that I'm taking care of it. I won't leave my family with that burden."

A glimpse at the leading causes of death in the Quad-Cities:

1. Heart disease

Heart disease is the No. 1 killer nationwide and in the Quad-Cities across gender and most racial-ethnic groups. In the Quad-Cities, heart disease made up more than a quarter of all deaths in the past 22 years. Only in Scott County did a different cause top the list in the last roughly two decades — cancer.

Heart disease encompasses coronary artery disease, congestive heart disease, when the heart pumps blood too quickly and ineffectively, valvular heart disease, which is problems with the valves inside the heart, and heart rhythm abnormalities, which is problems with the heart's electrical system.

“If the heart stops, then life itself stops,” said Ed Coyne, a Davenport cardiologist and president of Cardiovascular Medicine. “The heart is a critical, critical organ. Kidneys are important, but we have two of them; arms and legs are important, but they’re not vital to life. But once the heart stops, the body can't go on.”

The five-county area — Clinton, Muscatine and Scott in Iowa and Henry and Rock Island in Illinois — has a slightly higher rate of death from heart disease than the national average, though it has been declining. In 1999, the year with the highest number of deaths, 1,407 people died in the five-county region. That dropped to as low as 998 people in 2014 before climbing to 1,199 the year of the pandemic.

Across the five counties, Clinton County had by far the highest rate of death from heart disease, even when accounting for age differences between counties. In the past two decades adjusted for age, 252.2 people died per 100,000 people. Scott County, the lowest, had an age-adjusted rate of 173.3 deaths per 100,000.

When adjusted for age, the 2021 Community Health Assessment that surveyed Scott, Rock Island and Muscatine Counties from 2017 to 2019 found similar mortality rates to nationally.

But, the number of area adults who were told by a health professional at some point that their blood pressure was high has significantly increased from 2002 to 2019 in those three counties, according to the assessment.

That could be because a greater number of adults in the three-county region report one or more cardiovascular risk factors.

In Scott, Rock Island and Muscatine Counties, 88.5% of adults reported in 2021 one or more risk factors, such as being overweight, smoking cigarettes, being physically inactive, or having high blood pressure or cholesterol. According to the community survey, that’s lower than the results of the 2002 survey, but rising. Plus, it's slightly worse than the national figure of 84.6%. A risk factor was reported more often among men, residents older than 40 and Black respondents, according to the survey.

2. Cancer

Among cancers, lung cancer is by far the most common killer, making up about 28% of cancer deaths in the last 22 years. That’s followed by colon cancer, breast cancer and pancreatic cancer as the most common cancer killers.

Unlike heart disease, the number of cancer deaths in the Quad-Cities have remained roughly the same. In 1999, the number of cancer deaths in the five-country region totaled 999, and fluctuated over the past 22 years, reaching as low as 933 deaths in 2006 and rising as high as 1,061 in 2012. In 2020, after three years of the number of cancer deaths under 1,000, the number of deaths ticked upward to 1,013.

But when adjusting for age, the death rate from cancer in the region has been dropping. In 2002, the region's cancer mortality rate was 202.5 per 100,000 people. That age-adjusted rate steadily dropped until it reached a new low of 159 per 100,000 people in 2020.

3. Chronic lower respiratory diseases

COPD, emphysema, asthma and bronchitis, grouped together as chronic lower respiratory diseases, make up the next largest share of deaths in the five-county region.

According to the Mayo Clinic, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a chronic inflammatory lung disease that causes obstructed airflow from the lungs. It's typically caused by long-term exposure to irritating gases or particulates, most often from cigarette smoke. Emphysema and chronic bronchitis are the two most common conditions that contribute to COPD.

In the five-county region, the age-adjusted mortality rate for lower-respiratory illness has been well above the Illinois and U.S. mortality rates, and slightly higher than Iowa's rate.

In 2020, 302 people in the five-county region died from lower respiratory illnesses, similar to previous years, and over the 22 years the CDC measures, 5,992 people in the Quad-Cities region have died from lower-respiratory illnesses.

Healthy People 2030, a set of federal public health goals, recommends strategies such as reducing air pollution and helping people quit smoking as keys to reduce deaths from COPD.

4. Stroke

According to the American Stroke Association: “A stroke occurs when a blood vessel that carries oxygen and nutrients to the brain is either blocked by a clot or bursts (or ruptures). When that happens, part of the brain cannot get the blood (and oxygen) it needs, so it and brain cells die.”

The rates of death by stroke have decreased in the past 22 years in the Quad-Cities region. In 1999 in the five-county region, 379 people died from stroke, at an age-adjusted rate of 73.8 deaths per 100,000 people. That has since declined — in 2020, 218 people died from stroke, an age-adjusted rate of 33.1.

That’s lower the national rate when adjusted for age — 38.8 per 100,000 in 2020.

5. Accidents

In the CDC database, accident deaths account for those killed by traffic accidents, falls, machinery such as farm equipment, natural disasters, fires, drowning, animal attacks, poisoning and drug overdoses.

Overall, the five-county region has a similar accident rate compared with the rest of the country, but both increased in 2020.

In the past 22 years, falls have been the most common non-traffic accident death, making up 43.5% of non-transportation accidents and 31% of all accidents. Transportation deaths made up 28.3% of all accident deaths in the five-county region.

6. Alzheimer's disease

Alzheimer's disease deaths have steadily risen in the Quad-Cities region, but the area remains below Iowa and U.S. rates of deaths by Alzheimer's disease. That conclusion is documented, too, in the Quad-Cities 2021 community survey.

7. Diabetes

A trend in deaths of Quad-Cities area residents from diabetes is worsening, according to the 2021 Community Health Assessment Survey of Scott, Rock Island and Muscatine Counties.

Between 2017 and 2019, there was an annual average age-adjusted diabetes mortality rate of 23.0 deaths per 100,000 population in the three counties. Muscatine County, in particular, was notably higher.

8. Influenza/Pneumonia

In 2020, the number of influenza and pneumonia deaths dropped nationally and in the five-county region.

Across the country, flu activity was unusually low in 2020, according to the CDC, and deaths and hospitalizations because of the flu were "dramatically low."

According to the CDC, that's likely because of precautions like masking, hand-washing, limited travel and distancing.

9. Kidney conditions

According to the Community Health Assessment, kidney disease deaths are worsening over the past decade in Scott, Rock Island and Muscatine counties, which is in contrast to state and national patterns, according to the community health survey.

Between 2017 and 2019, there was an annual average age-adjusted kidney disease mortality rate of 16.2 deaths per 100,000 population in Scott, Muscatine and Rock Island counties.

10. Suicide

The number of deaths by suicide has remained about the same in the Quad-Cities area, according to CDC data and experts interviewed. But, resources and people seeking care are up.

11. Sepsis (blood poisoning by a bacterial infection)

From 1999 to 2020, 1,208 people in the five-county region died from sepsis. The Quad-Cities age-adjusted rate, 9.7 per 100,000 people, is slightly lower than the national rate, 10.8 per 100,000.

Of the five counties, Rock Island County had the highest age-adjusted rate, at 13.2 per 100,000.

12. Liver disease/cirrhosis

Henry and Muscatine counties had the lowest rates of death from liver disease of the five counties. Overall from 1999 to 2020, 1,023 people in the five-county region died from chronic liver disease or cirrhosis.

13. Parkinson's disease

Between 1999 and 2020, 963 people died from Parkinson's disease. The rate rose slightly in 2020.

14. Hypertension

In the past two decades, 872 people were killed by hypertension, at an age-adjusted rate of 6.8 per 100,000. The 2020 rate rose slightly to 11.1.

15. Non-cancerous, pre-cancerous, or unknown tumors

This was unusual. This designation didn’t pop up on the top 15 list for the national causes of death or the Quad-Cities’ 2020 list.

Most of these causes are because of Myelodysplastic syndromes, which according to the American Cancer Society is where some of the cells in the bone marrow are abnormal and have problems making new blood cells.

According to the CDC data, 261 people died from an unspecified Myelodysplastic syndrome, driving the cause to the No. 15 spot.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, a non-cancerous or pre-cancerous tumor, or a benign tumor, is usually not life-threatening unless the growth of cells presses on a critical organ, such as the brain. In 2020, there were 24 people who were reported to have died from a non-cancerous, in situ, or unknown tumor in the five-county region.

Most of those deaths in this broad category have been people aged 75 and older. Of all 641 people who died from benign tumors in the last 22 years, 444 were 75 years old or older.