What's next for Quad-City schools?

Older students, in particular, might be tasked with being the primary caregiver for any younger children.

“It’s not just a disruption for the students. We now have parents who are displaced, or are going to be displaced, in terms of their jobs,” Kelly said. “If you’re trying to get breakfast for three little siblings, an 8:20 class is going to be a challenge.”

Special education

Illinois doesn’t have guidance for special education yet, beyond a list of resources, many of which address assistive technology. The Illinois State Board of Education is “currently reviewing questions regarding special education and will be adding information to (the FAQ page) as soon as it becomes available,” read a message on its website Monday.

Other than asking districts to be as equitable as possible, the Iowa Department of Education guidance doesn’t offer much by way services.

“If a school district closes its schools to slow or stop the spread of COVID-19 and does not provide any educational services to the general student population, then it would not be required to provide services to students with disabilities during that same period of time,” the guidance states. There’s also “no automatic entitlement for services to be ‘made up’ once services resume.”