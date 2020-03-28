Who is helping? RDA gives $200,000+ for pandemic response

The Regional Development Authority has awarded $215,680 in grants to 10 area nonprofits responding to the COVID-19 pandemic with housing, food and health care, delivered in non-normal ways to help stop the spread of the virus.
Humility Homes and Services Inc., received $30,000 to help pay for sheltering homeless and veterans in hotel rooms because it has closed its shelters, Matt Mendenhall, RDA president and CEO, said.
Humility closed its main shelter and King's Harvest upon health department warnings that that crowded populations can become a hot spot for the virus, Mendenhall said. The closure involves about 120 people, according to the Salvation Army that helped with relocation.
And as paychecks stop because businesses are closed, families living on the edge are getting pushed over, said Rusty Boruff, executive director of One Eighty, Davenport, another of the organizations receiving a grant.
Sometimes families don't have transportation to get to a food pantry, he said.
So, since Wednesday and continuing through April, One Eighty volunteers are dropping a box of food and hygiene items on the doorsteps of about 240 families all over the Quad-City area, including rural sites in both Rock Island and Scott counties, Boruff said.
Normally, One-Eighty works with River Bend Foodbank to stock food pantries in nine schools, but the schools aren't open anymore, Boruff said.
On-step delivery also helps "stop the spread" by keeping people at home and out of crowded places.
Community Health Care Inc., Quad-Cities, received $33,000 for its curb-side health care service, another service aimed at stopping the spread.
The money for these grants comes from the portion of revenue that the Rhythm City Casino is required by law to give to its license-holder, the RDA, for community projects.
RDA’s future granting capacity will depend on when the casino can reopen, Mendenhall said.
In a normal spring, the RDA would be awarding this money to organizations for art programs or education projects.
But when the COVD-19 pandemic broke out, the RDA decided to cancel its normal program and devote all the money to "rapid response" grants aimed at "flattening the curve” of the virus and care for vulnerable populations.
A small group of prior grantees that serve vulnerable populations was invited to apply.
Community Action of Eastern Iowa and St. Anthony's Catholic Church also received money for food.
Community Action maintains an on-site pantry but, again, transportation can be a problem, so it is making "ding, dong and ditch" deliveries of food, diapers and other essentials to needy families, executive director Roger Pavey, said.
An obstacle to delivery was that Community Action didn't have boxes, so it contacted United Way of the Quad-Cities, which put out a call to its members. Within days, four companies — Sterilite, Xpac, PB Leiner, and Cobham Mission Systems — provided 700 boxes, Pavey said.
St. Anthony maintains a robust hot breakfast program Monday-Friday through its McAnthony's window, but with the church closed, it is not getting its normal donations. The grant will help keep the program going, John Cooper, pastoral associate, said.
A portion of the money going to One-Eighty will be to purchase nine laptop computers so more of its 23-member staff can work from home to keep serving the organization's population, Boruff said.
Going forward, Mendenhall said grant money from whatever source should be directed at keeping people in their homes with whatever help they need — food, rent, utility bills, health care — so they don't become homeless or in a hospital emergency room or jail.
Here is a complete list of organizations receiving grants. All are of Davenport unless otherwise noted:
- Cafe On Vine (Food), $2,000
- St. Anthony Catholic Church (Food), $2,400
- One Eighty (Food and Household Relief), $18,980
- Quad City Veterans Outreach Center (Food and Vulnerable Population Care), $14,300
- Community Action of Eastern Iowa (Food), $15,000. (Requested $30,000)
- Community Health Care, Inc. (Curb-Side Health Care), $33,000. (Requested $63,402)
- Family Resources, Inc. (Vulnerable Population Care), $25,000. (Requested $120,000)
- Humility Homes and Services, Inc. (Vulnerable Population Care), $30,000. (Requested $150,000)
- River Bend Foodbank (Food), $50,000. (Requested $100,880)
- Supplemental Emergency Assistance Program - Alternatives for Older Adults (Household Relief) $25,000. (Requested $105,000) Alternatives primarily serves western Illinois.
In addition to the $200,000-plus in grants, the RDA board also approved a $100,000 grant to the Quad Cities Community Foundation Disaster Relief Fund, so that a total of $316,680 has been contributed to pandemic relief from RDA.
