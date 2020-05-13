Who's in the news? Toyosi Olutade, MD

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Toyosi Olutade, MD, has accepted the role of chief medical officer for UnityPoint Health – Trinity.

Olutade, an experienced and respected physician leader, will assume day-to-day executive leadership duties. He has been serving as interim chief medical officer and has been director of the UnityPoint’s hospitalist program since 2014.

In his new role, Olutade will continue his physician responsibilities with oversight of the hospitalist program and will also provide leadership for UnityPoint Health – Trinity’s care management program, medical director group, physician services department, medical staff office, clinical informatics department, and quality and accreditation and infection control programs.

Olutade joined UnityPoint Health – Trinity in 2011 as an internist before accepting a hospitalist role in 2013. He became hospitalist medical director in 2014 and served as interim medical director for Hospice and Palliative Care for UnityPoint at Home from 2016 to 2018. He is licensed to practice medicine in Iowa and Illinois and serves on a number of regional and system medical leadership committees, including the Medical Staff Performance Improvement Committee and the Regional Leadership Group for UnityPoint Health Accountable Care.

Olutade received his medical degree with honors from Rostov State Medical University in Russia, conducted his Internal Medicine Residency training at Saint Barnabas Health System, received his CPE from the American Association for Physician Leaders, and was selected to participate in the Physician Leadership Academy for UnityPoint Health.

