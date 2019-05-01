What is a HESCO barrier?

A HESCO barrier is a gabion, or basket, made of a collapsible wire mesh container and heavy duty fabric liner that can be filled with sand.

It was developed in the late 1980s by a British company of the same name and is used primarily for flood control and military fortifications.

The kind used in Davenport are about 4.6 feet by 3.6 feet.

In 2005 they were used to reinforce levees around New Orleans in the few days between Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Rita. During the June 2008 Midwest floods, HESCO barriers were shipped to Iowa.

Assembling the HESCO entails unfolding it and filling it with sand, soil or gravel, usually using a front end loader. The placement of the barrier is generally very similar to the placement of a sandbag barrier or earth berm except that room must generally be allowed for the equipment used to fill the barrier.

The main advantage of HESCO barriers, strongly contributing to their popularity with troops and flood fighters, is the quick and easy setup. Previously, people had to fill sandbags, a slow undertaking, with one worker filling about 20 sandbags per hour.

Workers using HESCO barriers and a front end loader can do ten times the work of those using sandbags.