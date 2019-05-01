The temporary floodwall made of HESCO barriers that failed Tuesday in downtown Davenport would have held for a predicted flood level of 20.5 feet, but when the forecast was adjusted upwards on Monday, there wasn't time to build fortifications, Nicole Gleason, Davenport's public works director, said.
At the end of the day Friday, not only were the HESCO barriers in place, but they had been topped with about 15 inches of sandbags, which would have held for the forecast of 20.5 feet, Gleason said at a Wednesday morning news briefing.
"We had done it before with the same configuration at 21.5 feet," she said.
But when the flood forecast changed to 22.2 feet on Monday because of rain, "we didn't have time to erect another flood wall in the time we had."
The barrier failed at 21.68 feet, she said.
The breach at 2nd Street and Pershing Avenue happened at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Gleason said she still does not know exactly what happened. Perhaps the barrier was simply shoved out of the way by the sheer strength of the water, or there could have been a street washout below, she said. "We just don't know."
As of Tuesday, the barriers had been up for 48 days, an unprecedented length of time.
"We just haven't had anything like this happen before," Gleason said.
The areas of Pershing Avenue/2nd Street and the Village of East Davenport have been of highest concern, she said. While Pershing has failed, the barriers in east Davenport still are holding, she said.
How the rest of the fortifications will hold up is unknown; a lot depends on the weather in the next 30 days.
"They've worked very well in the past," Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch said of the HESCO barriers. "We'll look at how they may work better in the future."
Mike Clarke, the former Davenport public works director who first brought HESCO barriers to the city as a way of fighting floods, said Wednesday he believes the barriers would have held if they had been built more strongly.
"It appears to me they (the city) deployed the HESCOS as they always have done it, the way I designed it," he said when contacted by the Times for his opinion.
"But they were fighting the last flood," he said.
Clarke said that for a higher flood, the baskets could have been double-stacked at the base, with another line on top for additional height. And baskets could have been placed perpendicular to the line every so many feet for additional strength.
"The weight of the HESCO barriers has to be greater than that of the river," he said. Clarke left the city abruptly in early 2016 in a move that was called retirement. But he had another job within six weeks, and he later explained he was forced out, adding that he and City Administrator Corri Spiegel had distinct differences of opinion. He now is the public works director of St. Pete Beach, Florida.
Another consideration with the barriers is whether, with time, the sand inside the baskets gets so saturated that it liquefies. "That's a question to ask," Clarke said. "But because it's in a basket, that shouldn't have happened in 30 days."
The height, speed and weight of the water all has to be factored in, along with the likelihood of debris in the water that could puncture the baskets.
If city staff had any question about the endurance of the HESCO barriers, they could have consulted with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Clarke said.
Gleason said Wednesday she isn't sure whether that happened.
Clarke said he had not been keeping tabs on the flooding situation in Davenport, but one of his sons still lives in Iowa, and his son's fiancee sent a text about Tuesday's breach. Over lunch Wednesday in Florida, Clarke watched the news briefing.
"It's a travesty," he said. "With better leadership and better planning, you wouldn't be in this situation."
-Alma Gaul
