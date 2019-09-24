WILTON — Concern is mounting among officials in Wilton about pedestrian safety, especially for school students. Mayor Bob Barrett reported during Monday night's city council meeting that he recently witnessed numerous children walking along Oveson street after school and walking on the grass when the sidewalk ended.
He said his concern is the children will be walking in the street when the grass is covered with snow. "I think we can make that a top priority," Barrett said. "There's tons of kids. There's thousands of cars up there, too."
"Someday, something's going to happen," commented Council Member Wayne Budding. "It scares me to death."
Council Member Keith Stanley added that children also walk along Division Street, which can be particularly hazardous because of the sun during late afternoon hours at this time of year.
Wilton Development Corporation Executive Director Becky Allgood is one of 10 Iowans participating in the 2019 Iowa Walking College, a six-month program facilitated by the Healthiest State Initiative and the Iowa Department of Health to explore ways to improve walkability in communities. Earlier in Monday night's meeting, Allgood encouraged becoming a participant in the Healthy Hometowns program, formerly known as the Blue Zone program, saying it can help build good health through walking and aid in identifying funding sources for improving walking safety.
You have free articles remaining.
New police vehicles
Wilton police officers will have two new squad vehicles for their fleet — one immediately and one when the dealer receives it. The council approved the purchase of two new Chevrolet Tahoes from Karl Chevy of Des Moines for a total of $84,668, including necessary equipment. The quoted price was for 2020 models which would be delivered in 14 weeks. The dealer also had a brand new 2019 vehicle on hand for the same price. Officer David Clark recommended ordering a 2020 vehicle and acquiring the 2019 unit as soon as possible. "If you ask my opinion, there's no way our two cars are going to make it," Clark told the council.
It's likely the department will keep its Ford Crown Victoria and sell its Durango.
In other business
- The council approved payment of bills totaling $523,373.
- The council approved appointment of Kathryn J. Koele as Deputy City Clerk.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.