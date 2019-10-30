A financial expert is advising officials in Wilton they are well poised to borrow money to take on municipal improvement projects.
Michael Hart, a vice president with Minneapolis based Northland Securities, outlined Wilton's debt status during Monday night's city council meeting. Hart noted that taxable valuations have been increasing while debt is being paid down. The state sets municipal debt limits at five percent of taxable valuations, and Wilton is at about a third of its legal limit.
"You're in good shape there," said Hart. "You have capacity to borrow."
Hart advised the council to identify and prioritize potential projects and to contact engineers to put plans in place.
"You've got some opportunity here, and it's a good time to get moving on some of this," he said.
The council set a work session for 6 p.m. Nov. 11, immediately before the next regular council meeting, to discuss possible capital improvement projects.
On a related note, the council approved borrowing up to $100,000 for the purchase and equipping of two new police vehicles.
Economic progress
The city and the Wilton Development Corporation have accomplished a lot together this year, WDC Executive Director Becky Allgood reported. Allgood listed a number of joint projects, including attracting new businesses to downtown, expansion of industry, workforce development, housing, the hotel project, working toward establishing a community recreation center, and the Freedom Rock project.
"We've done a lot of positive things here, and we're preparing to move on," said Allgood.
In other business
- The council approved payment of bills totaling $534,890
- The council approved a request from the police department to purchase duty ammunition totaling $1,247.50, practice/qualifying ammunition totaling $2,116, four shotguns totaling $2,236, and trade-in of four shotguns totaling $685
- After being advised the discount is not legal, the council approved the first reading and waived the second and third hearings of an ordinance amendment eliminating the $1 per month discount offered to residents over age 65 for refuse collection
- Steve Troyer of Fox Engineering presented City Clerk Lori Brown with a $500 check to be used by the city for capital improvements.
